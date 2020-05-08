Tax Management Market Overview, Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players: Blucora, Inc., Canopy Tax, DAVO Technologies., Drake Software, Intuit, SAP SE

Tax Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Software, Services); Tax Type (Direct Tax, Indirect Tax); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise); Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Others) and Geography

Tax management refers to the control of finances for paying tax, and tax management includes tax planning, tax compliance, tax advisory, and tax compliance, among others. The tax management is growing popularity owing to the increasing number of transactions across various industry verticals due to increasing digitization. Among the component segment, the software segment holds a significant market share due to the increasing consultancy fees and stringent rules and regulations regarding tax.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3cie8yx

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Blucora, Inc., Canopy Tax, DAVO Technologies., Drake Software, Intuit, SAP SE, Sovos Compliance, LLC., Thomson Reuters, Vertex, Inc., Wolters Kluwer

Complex nature of the tax system, advancements in technologies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the tax management market. However, privacy concerns and unstandardized tax regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the tax management market. The advancement in technologies and the growing adoption of blockchain are creating lucrative business opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/2WGWbDl

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TAX TYPE TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE TAX MANAGEMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. BLUCORA, INC.

13.1.1. Key Facts

13.1.2. Business Description

13.1.3. Products and Services

13.1.4. Financial Overview

13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

13.1.6. Key Developments

13.2. CANOPY TAX

13.2.1. Key Facts

13.2.2. Business Description

13.2.3. Products and Services

13.2.4. Financial Overview

13.2.5. SWOT Analysis

13.2.6. Key Developments

13.3. DAVO TECHNOLOGIES.

13.3.1. Key Facts

13.3.2. Business Description

13.3.3. Products and Services

13.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6. Key Developments

13.4. DRAKE SOFTWARE

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/2YJVSu0

Contact US:

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.