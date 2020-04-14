Tea Extract Market 2027 Global Analysis By Key Players – ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Allen Flavors, Inc., Amelia Bay, Damin Food (Zhangzhou) Co., Ltd

The Tea Extracts market was valued at US$ 2,520.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,500.7 million by 2027.

An exclusive Tea Extract Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Tea Extract Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Tea Extract Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Tea Extract Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Tea is considered as the most popular and commonly served beverage in the globe. Tea extracts are defined as the concentrated form of tea and is extracted from black tea, green tea, and oolong tea, among others. The global tea extract market, by source, has been segmented into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and others. The black tea segment dominated the global tea extract market in 2018. Moreover, the green tea segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Green tea extract has emerged as a natural solution to all health-related issues. This factor is propelling the growth of the green tea extract market over the forecast period.

Tea extracts are being widely used in the production of several food items such as dairy products, cereals, cakes, instant noodles, meat & meat products, and confectionery. Besides adding taste, flavor, and aroma to the food items, these extracts are also known to impart certain health benefits to the products. For instance, the green tea extract adds brightness, hardness, stickiness, astringency, and sweetness in the formation of bread. Further, consumption of black tea is also associated with several health benefits such as lowering the incidence of acute and chronic diseases and ensuring heart health, which makes it a convenient form of tea used across several food and beverage applications. Other than convenience food items, tea extracts are also used in functional and fortified food and beverages such as dietary supplements, nutritional bars, and drinks to enhance the nutritional aspect of the product. Apart from usage in food and beverage applications, tea extracts are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry owing to the presence of a highly bioactive constituent, which causes biochemical and pharmacological effects.

