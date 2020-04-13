Technical Coil Coatings Market Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook 2017 – 2027

Assessment of the Global Technical Coil Coatings Market

The recent study on the Technical Coil Coatings market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Technical Coil Coatings market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Technical Coil Coatings market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Technical Coil Coatings market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Technical Coil Coatings market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Technical Coil Coatings market.

The demand for technical coil coating products has increased especially due to the demand for corrosion free products in various industries. Nowadays, a rise in demand for high-quality products is being witnessed. These products can be used in the manufacturing of various consumer durable goods as well as in the electricity and power sector.

People today are preferring more advanced coating chemicals that are robust and versatile with the ability to perform well on complex substrates. There has also been implementation of stringent environmental regulations that has resulted in the development of bio based binder systems for coil coatings.

Conventionally, crude-oil based solvents formed a key component of paints and coatings. However, solvent-based paints and coatings tend to release relatively higher amounts of VOCs as compared to other bio-based alternatives. Over the recent past, coating manufacturers are focussing on the development of eco-friendly or green product offerings that employ bio-based resins.

In Germany, Evonik Industries has recently developed a new product range of polyester resins for coil coatings top coats and primers, which the company markets under its established DYNAPOL® brand. The product is based on renewable raw materials, which sets it apart from the other binders used for coil coatings.

Availability of substitutes for technical coil coating products can be a hindrance in the growth of the global technical coil coatings market

Implementation of alternative materials such glass and steel for exterior coatings increases competition in the global market. Continuously rising demand for low cost and high performance alternatives such as fibre and reinforced plastics, implementation of modern technologies and aggressive environmental policies are expected to be the major factors restraining revenue growth of the global technical coil coatings market.

Further, the different raw materials used in the paints and coatings market are pigments, solvents, binders, additives and white urea. These raw materials account for approximately 49% of the total cost of technical coil coating products. Revenue growth of the technical coil coatings market is affected by various macroeconomic factors and price fluctuations in crude oil, logistics costs, and import duties of pre-coated coils. The high costs associated with the production of technical coil coatings also forces people to look for an alternative for these products.

