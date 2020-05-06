Technical GlassMarket Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand2026

Technical Glass Market: Report Description

XploreMR provides an exclusive analysis of the global technical glass market in its revised report titled “Technical Glass Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and insights pertaining to the technical glass market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global technical glass market in terms of market volume (KT) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in the global technical glass market according to type, end-use and application. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and forecast developed for the duration 2018 to 2026. The Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2018 to 2026. The study covers value chain analysis, market dynamics and industry growth analysis, along with segmental-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the industry experts and findings of the report, the global technical glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2026, in terms of value. Increasing demand for advance glass is one of the key factors assisting the growth of the technical glass market.

The XploreMR report on technical glass analyses the market at a regional as well as global level through market segmentation on the basis of material type, foam and end-use. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on current trends, competition positioning, growth rates, market potential and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to readers and various stakeholders in the technical glass market.

Technical glasses are engineered with flawless clarity, custom coatings and special treatments to maximize their optical, thermal and structural properties. Technical glass primarily includes display glasses, glass for solar and thermal panels, precision lenses and mirrors, sealants for fuel cells, drug carriers and optical components for microscopes, containers for pharmaceutical packaging and others.

The report is structured to facilitate readers to develop a thorough understanding of the technical glass market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market taxonomy, market background and market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional market analysis and competition assessment. Each section of the report covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the technical glass market on the basis of historical developments, facts, key opinions collected from the market participants through interviews and trends in the technical glass market.

Technical Glass Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Foam

End Use

Region Borosilicate Glass Aluminosilicate Glass Aluminoborosilicate Glass Soda-Lime Glass Alkali-lead Silicate Glass Ceramic Glass Flat Glass Thin Glass Tubes & Rods Glass Powder Hollow Glass Laboratories & Pharmaceuticals Architectural Design Electronic Devices Lightening Home & Commercial Appliances North America Latin America Europe APEJC China Japan MEA

In the next section, the report describes the technical glass market structure, macro-economic factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis and an overview of value chain along with profitability margins and an indicative list of the key stakeholders involved in every stage.

The next section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (KT) projections for the technical glass market on the basis of respective segments at a global level. The global technical glass market values represented in this section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Technical glass market information along with the key insights and facts covers unique analysis frameworks, such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness and share analysis for each sub-types of the segments covered in each segment.

The subsequent section of the report presents a summarized view of the global technical glass market, based on seven prominent regions considered in the study.

The technical glass market analysis section of the report covers weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth trends, market attractiveness analysis, market share analysis and incremental $ opportunity assessment.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global technical glass market while the forecast presented in the section assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

The market numbers, pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments by end-use, are estimated through a combination of primary and secondary research. Key sources referred to arrive at the global technical glass market size include technical glass manufacturers, suppliers, end-users, industry association & trade experts, along with the secondary documents available through public domain, paid database and XploreMR’s in-house data repository.

In order to offer an accurate market forecast, XploreMR’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model was then utilized to drive the market estimation for forecast years, which takes into account effects of certain direct and macro-economic factors on the global and regional target market. The pertinent opinions of key primary respondents for specific segments and geographies were also taken into consideration while forecasting the segment level market size and dynamics.

In the final section of the report, competition landscape of the technical glass market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their technical glass market presence and key differentiating strategies. Detailed profiles of competitors have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the technical glass market.

