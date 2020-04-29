Telecom Analytics Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Wipro, Informatica, SAP AG, Teradata, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, EMC, Hewlett-Packard, Accenture

Telecom analytics solutions helps companies to improve on the process and operations visibility, help them to predict market trend and behavior, which will ultimately help users to align, modify and prepare marketing, operations strategy which can result into improved operational efficiency and operation costs.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Wipro Limited

Informatica Corp.

SAP AG

Teradata Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Accenture Plc

The “Global Telecom Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Telecom Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Telecom Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Telecom Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Telecom Analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the Telecom Analytics market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of application, the Telecom Analytics market is segmented into search and discovery, campaign management, influencer relationship management, analytics and reporting, contract management, and others. Further, the Telecom Analytics market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The Telecom Analytics market on the basis of the end-user is classified into fashion and lifestyle, agencies and public relations, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, travel and hospitality, BFSI, marketing and media, and others.

The global Telecom Analytics market by application was led by search & discovery segment. However, analytics & reporting segment is expected to hold the most significant Telecom Analytics market share by 2027. Businesses which are using Telecom Analyticss to search influencers, also use these platforms to gain insights into their spending and campaign through various analysis and reporting tools provided by these platforms. Some of these tools include audience analysis, analytics reporting, post engagement analytics, campaign performance analysis, and dashboards.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Telecom Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Telecom Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Telecom Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Telecom Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Telecom Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Telecom Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Telecom Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Telecom Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

