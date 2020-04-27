Telecom IoTMarket Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Aeris Communications, AT and T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NTT Communications Corp., Sprint Corporation, Swisscom AG

The IoT and machine to machine technologies, along with the digital revolution, have become increasingly crucial in the telecommunication sector and are being continuously refined and enhanced. Various Telecom operators are now increasingly utilizing digital platforms that combine connectivity, mobile, analysis, security, and cloud in order to support business, which in turn facilitates better revenue opportunities for them. Some of the key applications, such as vehicle telematics, logistics tracking, industrial automation, traffic management, and others are supporting the growth of the Telecom IoT market.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the telecom IoT market are the increasing adoption of Telco could, rising penetration of smart connected devices, and need for network bandwidth management and automation in communication operations. In addition, the evolving next-generation wireless networks and rising usage of smart technology & distributed applications are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the telecom IoT market growth in the coming years.

The List of Companies

Aeris Communications

2. AT and T Inc.

3. Deutsche Telekom AG

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. NTT Communications Corp.

6. Sprint Corporation

7. Swisscom AG

8. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

9. Verizon Communications, Inc.

10. Vodafone Group plc

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telecom IoT market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The telecom IoT market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting telecom IoT market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the telecom IoT market for each region.

