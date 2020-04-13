Telehealth Market Worth US$ 52,897.2 Mn Globally by 2025 | Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine

A Professional Research done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Telehealth Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Telehealth Market was valued at US$ 17,289.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn by 2025.

The market for telehealth is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the telehealth. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Asia-Pacific region, China has a well-defined telehealth systems present in its healthcare systems also the EHR systems are adopted by various providers. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and growing technological advancements that enable mobile telehealth in rural and urban areas.

Telehealth market – key companies profiled

Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.

This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments it helps you to develop a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the past 5 years. The market payers from Telehealth market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Telehealth in the global market.



The report segments the global telehealth market as follows:

Global Telehealth Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Telehealth Market – By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Telehealth Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based

Cloud-based

Global Telehealth Market – By End Users

Healthcare providers

Payers

Patients

Global Telehealth Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Turkey

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Telehealth table of contents:

chapter 1 industry overview

chapter 2 major segmentation (classification, application and etc.) Analysis

chapter 3 production market analysis

chapter 4 sales market analysis

chapter 5 consumption market analysis

chapter 6 production, sales and consumption market comparison analysis

chapter 7 competition analysis by players

chapter 8 marketing channel analysis

chapter 9 new project investment feasibility analysis

chapter 10 industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers

chapter 11 marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders

chapter 12 global and regional market forecast

chapter 14 market dynamics

chapter 15 market effect factors analysis

chapter 16 conclusions

Chapter 17 Research methodology

