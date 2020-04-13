Telehealth Market Worth US$ 52,897.2 Mn Globally by 2025 | Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine
A Professional Research done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “Telehealth Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.
Telehealth Market was valued at US$ 17,289.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn by 2025.
The market for telehealth is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the telehealth. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Asia-Pacific region, China has a well-defined telehealth systems present in its healthcare systems also the EHR systems are adopted by various providers. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and growing technological advancements that enable mobile telehealth in rural and urban areas.
Telehealth market – key companies profiled
Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.
This report will help you determine and analyze your portfolio of key market players with information such as company profile, components and services offered, financial information from the past three years, and key developments it helps you to develop a strategy to gain a competitive edge in the past 5 years. The market payers from Telehealth market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Telehealth in the global market.
The report segments the global telehealth market as follows:
Global Telehealth Market – By Product
Integrated
Standalone
Global Telehealth Market – By Type
Software
Hardware
Services
Global Telehealth Market – By Mode of Delivery
On-Premise
Web-Based
Cloud-based
Global Telehealth Market – By End Users
Healthcare providers
Payers
Patients
Global Telehealth Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Turkey
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
Telehealth table of contents:
chapter 1 industry overview
chapter 2 major segmentation (classification, application and etc.) Analysis
chapter 3 production market analysis
chapter 4 sales market analysis
chapter 5 consumption market analysis
chapter 6 production, sales and consumption market comparison analysis
chapter 7 competition analysis by players
chapter 8 marketing channel analysis
chapter 9 new project investment feasibility analysis
chapter 10 industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers
chapter 11 marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders
chapter 12 global and regional market forecast
chapter 14 market dynamics
chapter 15 market effect factors analysis
chapter 16 conclusions
Chapter 17 Research methodology
