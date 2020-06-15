Telemedicine Equipment Market statistics and research analysis released in latest report

The telemedicine equipment market is projected to witness immense growth in the coming years owing to the technological advancements and growing need for providing patients with best possible care remotely. Telemedicine is the use of telecommunications technology in order to provide healthcare from a distance. People generally have access to basic telemedicine or telecommunications technology, such as computers, telephones, and internet.

However, most of the solutions require the need for more equipment, not just the basic ones. The technological advanced solutions often require the need for proper training as well as buying suitable equipment. The level of training as well as different types of equipment that are needed usually depends on the solution which is being provided.

Telemedicine equipment companies provide a wide variety of medical scopes combining visual and audio recording devices. Some of the medical scopes permits the provider to take images of the exam, share it with other equipment through a USB port. For example, digital stethoscopes let the physicians to record as well as share the heart and lung sounds of a patient.

Since companies and retail clinics now are equipped with telemedicine solutions, most of them are further adding in on-site telemedicine kiosks. These telemedicine kiosks look like photobooths, having stocked with all the devices and mobile medical devices required for a telemedicine visit. Since these are expensive, they are generally bought by retail clinics or large companies in order to expand their healthcare services to pharmacy customers and employees.

Healthcare providers in remote areas across the globe need durable and portable telemedicine kits. These kits look like a large medical kit or sturdy briefcase. The telemedicine kit includes a small computer which is integrated with a camera and screen, and standard mobile medical devices.

Telemedicine equipment market is segmented in terms of product, end-use, specialty, and regional landscape.

Based on product, the telemedicine equipment market is categorized into telemedicine kiosk, peripherals, telemedicine cart, and telemedicine kit. Peripherals are likely to show robust growth at 16.4% across the forecast timeframe.

With respect to end-use, the telemedicine equipment market is bifurcated into clinics, home care settings, hospitals, specialty centers, and others. Among these, the homecare settings accounted for market share of 13.8% in 2019 and is projected to grow at 16.9% CAGR over the coming years.

On the geographical front, the telemedicine equipment market in Latin America was estimated at more than $50 million in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 19% during the projected time period. Middle East & Africa telemedicine equipment market was valued at more than $35 million 2019 and projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 17.5% in the coming years.