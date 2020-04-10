Test Environment as a Service Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Test Environment as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” Test environment as a service (TEaaS) is a cloud-based on-demand service for managing end-to-end software test environments. It enables end users in utilizing testing tools, executive testing processes efficiently and developing high-quality software products and applications. Numerous organizations rely on this service to conduct tests off-premises, as it is a cost-effective, flexible and scalable software testing solution. Consequently, it is gaining popularity over on-premise software solutions across the globe.

The utilization of on-demand testing services in software testing processes for managing end-to-end software testing life cycle (STLC), along with the burgeoning information technology (IT) sector, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud testing and software as a service (SaaS) across several organizations, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, TEaaS aids organizations in managing complex sourcing environments for developing application projects. These advantages are expected to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings

Breakup by Application:

Cloud Computing Applications

Data Center Applications

Enterprise Applications

IT Security Applications

Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture, Atos SE, CA Technologies, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies Limited, HP Development Company, L.P., International Business Machines, Infosys Limited, KPIT Technologies, QA Infotech, Wipro Limited, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.