Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Detailed Analysis 2020-2025: SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, TUV SUD, UL LLC, NTS and Others.

Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 218.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 274.3 Billion.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Testing, Inspection, & Certification Market:

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

TÜV Rheinland (Germany)

TÜV Nord (Germany)

UL LLC (US)

NTS (US)

DEKRA (Germany)

DNV GL (Norway)

Applus+ (Spain)

ALS Limited (Australia)

Lloyd’s Register Group (UK)

MISTRAS (US)

Element Materials Technology (US)

There has been an increasing demand for certification services owing to the growing number of specified standards by governments and international standardization institutions. Certification demonstrates a company’s credibility in the market. To deliver credibility, companies in this market maintain extensive global accreditations and recognitions for certification services.

The TIC market for outsourced services depends on factors such as the industry’s requirements and a country’s federal structure and administrative rules. Over time, these factors may have a significant impact on the market size, irrespective of the underlying macroeconomic conditions.

