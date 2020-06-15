The COVID-19 effect on Global Circuit Breaker Market

The apocalypse of COVID-19 disease has negatively affected the global market for the circuit breaker during the projected period. This pandemic spread has created a severe impact on the operational process of businesses across the world. Contrary to this, though most of the countries have implemented total lockdown in order to prevent the communal spread of the disease, the circuit breaker market shall have a significant growth due to rapidly increasing need from the industrial and commercial sectors. Furthermore, global leaders like ABB, Fuji Electric, and Schneider Electric are highly about the situation and they are emphasizing implementing crisis management as well as flexible plans to gain the trust of clients, suppliers, and employees. In addition, market players are focusing on effective business strategies such as product launching and others. For example, In March 2020, Phoenix Contact, the leading manufacturer of industrial interconnection, has made announcement of launching a thermomagnetic circuit breaker. These elements may help to sustain this severe condition. During this chaotic situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of the COVID-19 on the global circuit breaker market. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

As per the recent publication of Research Dive, the global circuit breaker market is expected to generate a revenue of $20.6 billion by 2026, at a 6.5% CAGR, during the analysis period.

The segmentation of the global circuit breaker market has been done based on installation, voltage, End-use industry, and region. The report provides in-depth information on drivers, segments, opportunities, restraints, and the key players of the global circuit breaker market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per our analyst estimates, the rapid rise in the demand from the multiple industries along with the increasing emphasis on the smart cities and the fourth industrial revolution across the world are fueling the market growth of the circuit breaker. However, stringent environmental and safety policies are restraining the growth of the global circuit breaker market.

Low Voltage Circuit Breakers shall have Significant Market Growth

On the basis of voltage, the global market for a circuit breaker is mainly classified into high, medium, and low. The low voltage circuit breakers market is valued at $6.1 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR during the analysis period. The market growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the extensively increasing demand from the residential applications.

The Outdoor Installation shall have Significant Market Growth in the Forecast Period

Based on the installation, the global market is mainly segmented into outdoor and indoor. The outdoor market shall have substantial growth in the global market and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $8.1 billion in 2026 with a growth rate of 6.7%, during the projected timeframe. However, the outdoor segment will register a revenue of $8.1 billion by 2026 rising at a growth rate of 6.7%.

The Commercial Segment will be the Most Lucrative

Depending on the end-use industry, the global market for circuit breaker is fragmented into industrial, commercial, residential, and others. The commercial segment is accounted for $6.4 billion in 2026 and is expected to foresee a CAGR of 6.9%, during the analysis period; owing to the growing commercial construction projects coupled with economic development.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

Based on the geographical region, the global market for circuit breaker is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific circuit breaker market has a significant share in the projected period. This region’s market is accounted for $7.7 billion in 2026 and is predicted to rise at a growth rate of 6.4%. The Asia-Pacific circuit breaker market growth is driven by a growing need for more electricity, increasing population, and supportive governmental policies mainly in China, India, and Singapore.

The leading circuit breaker market players are Eaton., Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Toshiba Corporation., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., and Powell Industries.

