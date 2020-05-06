The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Automotive Metal Wheel Market Size in terms of volume and value 2017 to 2022

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused volatility in raw material prices in the Automotive Metal Wheel market. Gain access to our recently published reports that elaborate in the impact caused by Coronavirus on the Automotive Metal Wheel market to stay abreast with latest market on goings. Learn how COVID-19 has affected supply chains in certain regions of the world and empower your business with resourceful insights on tackling the novel virus.

Analysis of the Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market

A recent market research report on the Automotive Metal Wheel market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the different segments of the Automotive Metal Wheel market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Automotive Metal Wheel market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Automotive Metal Wheel market in the upcoming years.

Fact.MR’s comprehensive report on the global automotive metal wheel market, provides critical insights on the key players and their future market strategies likely to define the further course of the market. Fact.MR envisages that product innovations and new product launches will remain the most prominent strategy in the highly fragmented global automotive metal wheel market, to broaden the scope of their product offerings and reach to a more consumers. Owing to the significant market shift from steel wheels to aluminum wheels, Maxion Wheels recently laid the foundation for a new aluminum wheel plant in Pune, India to specifically cater to the growing demand for aluminum wheels in the region. Riding the aluminum wheels wave, Chinese wheel manufacturer CITIC Dicastal is said to build two aluminum wheels factories in Morocco, with an investment of 350 million euros. Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Superior Industries, Accuride, and Jingu Group are some key companies profiled by Fact.MR in its report on global automotive metal wheel market.

Fact.MR has comprehensively studies the global automotive metal wheel market for the assessment period of 2017-2022. The automotive metal wheel market is anticipated to record a rather sluggish CAGR in terms of revenue sales owing to the transformational shift towards light weight wheels. Covered in 14 elaborate chapters, the report offers an extensive segment-wise analysis of key regions, cross-sectional data, and forecast.

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Automotive Metal Wheel market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Automotive Metal Wheel market in 2019?

