The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on COVID19 impact on delivery and returns Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

Summary

This report investigates the actions being taken by retailers, in the UK and internationally, to improve the safety of their delivery methods and the impacts this has on delivery times and costs.

The report also analyses the changes retailers are making to their returns policies during the outbreak, and how these are communicated to shoppers.

Scope

– The majority of retailers are unable to offer click & collect as stores are closed, although there are exceptions.

– Local third-party pickup points are an alternative option but this fulfilment method requires contact upon collection, so consumers may be wary.

– Contactless delivery is key to protect consumers and delivery workers, and retailers must highlight these options clearly to build confidence among online shoppers.

– Retailers are expected to see an increase in returns for orders placed shortly before the lockdown, as new outfits are now rendered redundant by shoppers for the foreseeable future.

