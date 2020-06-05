The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Digital English Language Learning Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2020-2026

The “Digital English Language Learning Market” research report enhanced worldwide Coronavirus COVID19 impact analysis on the market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (Data Status 2014-2020 and 6 Year Forecast From 2020 to 2026), by region, manufacturers, type and End User/application. This Digital English Language Learning market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, Sanako Corporation, EF Education First, inlingua, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, LearnCube, McGraw-Hill Education, Onwards Learning, OKpanda, Oxford University Press, Rosetta Stone, Transparent Language, Voxy ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Sales, Revenue, Shipment, Gross, Gross Profit, Import, Export, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the Digital English Language Learning market competitors better. It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Digital English Language Learning Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Digital English Language Learning Market: English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.

Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

The global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.

☯ Academic

☯ Non-academic

☯ On-premise

☯ Cloud based

