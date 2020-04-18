The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019-2046
Analysis of the Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market
A recently published market report on the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market highlights the pitfalls that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Buyers can request comprehensive market analysis of Coronavirus and its impact on the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market to mitigate revenue losses.
This market research report on the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market published by Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) derives current insights about the competitive landscape of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market. Further, the report unfolds detailed analysis of different segments of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the assessment period (20XX-20XX).
According to the analysts at Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) , the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market is predicted to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market in the coming decade.
Key Insights Highlighted in the Report
- Assessment of the product pricing strategies of established market players
- Adoption regulatory policies of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market in various end-use industries
- Country-wise analysis of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market in different regions
- Key technological and product developments related to the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing)
- Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more
Segmentation of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market
The presented report elaborate on the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market into different segments and ponders over the current and future business potentials of each segment.
The various segments of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market explained in the report include:
The key players covered in this study
Freshbooks
Zoho
Xero
Intuit
Brightpearl
Sage
FinancialForce
Tipalti
PaySimple
Acclivity Group
KashFlow Software
Araize
Micronetics
Norming Software
Yat Software
SAP
iPayables
Coupa
Zervant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and e-commerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
