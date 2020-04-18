The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019-2046

Analysis of the Global Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market

Key Insights Highlighted in the Report

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of established market players

Adoption regulatory policies of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market in various end-use industries

Country-wise analysis of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market in different regions

Key technological and product developments related to the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing)

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Segmentation of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) Market

The presented report elaborate on the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market into different segments and ponders over the current and future business potentials of each segment. The report showcases the year-on-year growth of each segment and ponders upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market explained in the report include:

The key players covered in this study

Freshbooks

Zoho

Xero

Intuit

Brightpearl

Sage

FinancialForce

Tipalti

PaySimple

Acclivity Group

KashFlow Software

Araize

Micronetics

Norming Software

Yat Software

SAP

iPayables

Coupa

Zervant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Important doubts related to the Electronic Invoicing (e-Invoicing) market clarified in the report:

