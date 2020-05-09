The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Propylene Glycol Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players 2019 to 2027

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused volatility in raw material prices in the Propylene Glycol market. Gain access to our recently published reports that elaborate in the impact caused by Coronavirus on the Propylene Glycol market to stay abreast with latest market on goings. Learn how COVID-19 has affected supply chains in certain regions of the world and empower your business with resourceful insights on tackling the novel virus.

Analysis of the Global Propylene Glycol Market

A recent market research report on the Propylene Glycol market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the different segments of the Propylene Glycol market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Propylene Glycol market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Propylene Glycol market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Propylene Glycol

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Propylene Glycol market in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Propylene Glycol in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Propylene Glycol Market

The presented report dissects the Propylene Glycol market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the Propylene Glycol market analyzed in the report include:

Enhanced Production Capacity of U.S Gives It Leverage

The production of specialty chemicals will receive gains from end-use applications such as oilfield chemicals, coatings, electronic chemicals, adhesives, flavors, cosmetic chemicals, and fragrances. The surge in the demand for specialty chemicals will also remain sustained, on account of the growth in industrial and construction activities in the future. Therefore, the U.S. remains a key country for the growth of leading manufacturers in the chemical industry, and it further benefits from the increasing production of bio-based propylene glycol in the country.

Demand and supply exchange within the global propylene glycol market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for bio-based, which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global propylene glycol market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries are the two major players within the global propylene glycol market accounting for over 40% of the market share. Other prominent producers include Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany) and Global BioChem (China). Some of the notable developments in the global propylene glycol industry are-

In 2018, LyondellBasell inaugurated, which according to them, is the largest production section for propylene subsidiaries in Houston. The new plant is said to produce 470,000 metric tons of propylene materials annually.

In 2019, South Korean SKC Cooperative and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) have signed an agreement for the sale of 50% stake in SKC’s chemical business. This joint venture is aimed to achieve a production target of one million tons of propylene glycol and propylene oxide. Large scale production, expansion and timely acquisitions will continue to be the winning business imperatives for manufacturers in the propylene glycol market.

Important doubts related to the Propylene Glycol market clarified in the report:

