The impact of the coronavirus on the Electrical Steel Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2027

Global Electrical Steel Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Electrical Steel market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Electrical Steel market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Electrical Steel market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Electrical Steel market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Electrical Steel market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electrical Steel market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Electrical Steel Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Electrical Steel market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrical Steel market

Most recent developments in the current Electrical Steel market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Electrical Steel market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Electrical Steel market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Electrical Steel market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electrical Steel market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Electrical Steel market? What is the projected value of the Electrical Steel market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Electrical Steel market?

Electrical Steel Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Electrical Steel market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Electrical Steel market. The Electrical Steel market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

has been segmented into:

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Fully processed

Semi-processed

Another section included in the report is on the basis of applications that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of applications, the global electrical steel market has been segmented into:

Transformers

Transmission

Distribution

Portable

Motors

1hp – 100hp

101hp – 200hp

201hp – 500hp

501hp-1000hp

Above 1001hp

Inductors

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global electrical steel market on the basis of region. The global electrical steel market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of electrical steel across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the electrical steel market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the electrical steel market.

As previously highlighted, the market for electrical steel is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of region, product type and applications. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the electrical steel market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the electrical steel market by region, applications and product type and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global electrical steel market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the electrical steel market, Future Market Insights developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the electrical steel competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the electrical steel product portfolio and key differentiators.