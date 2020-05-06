The impact of the coronavirus on the Foodservice Equipment Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2026

The latest report on the Foodservice Equipment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Foodservice Equipment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Foodservice Equipment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Foodservice Equipment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Foodservice Equipment market.

The report reveals that the Foodservice Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Foodservice Equipment market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Foodservice Equipment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Foodservice Equipment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

the demand for clean, hygienic, nutritious, and indulgent food, eventually triggering a transformation in the foodservice equipment industry. Restaurant owners are increasingly incorporating innovative equipment in order to cater to ever-growing consumer demands. A new trend in market includes using energy-efficient, advanced technology equipment in restaurant kitchens.

Inclination towards grab-and-go food

One of the most popular trends in the foodservice industry today, is grab-and-go or takeaway food. Consumers are increasingly preferring pick-up grab-and-go foodservice as an added convenience to cope with a fast-paced lifestyle. This alternative over conventional restaurants, offers a higher and faster food accessibility level. A growing trend of takeaway food among consumers in developed as well as developing countries is foreseen to strengthen the FSE market in fast-casual restaurant settings.

Technology integration in food settings

Serving the generation Z consumers is the new challenge for the FSE industry; use of customized foodservice equipment is a growing trend in market. Moreover, free Wi-Fi, online food ordering facility, digital menu boards and tables, and many increasing technological additions are included in various restaurants.

Cooking equipment to gain high traction in the years to follow

Cooking equipment segment in the product type category is anticipated to reflect high growth potential in the coming years. The segment stood at a value higher than US$ 10 Bn in 2017 and dominated the global market with respect to higher market share. It is likely to lead the global market throughout the period of assessment with a high market valuation and is estimated to reach more than US$ 16 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. The cooking equipment segment is poised to register a value CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Grills to largely contribute to the growth of the cooking equipment segment

Cooking equipment segment is further categorized into grills, fryers, ovens, toasters and others. The grills sub segment in this category is expected to highly contribute to the growth of the parent segment with a high market valuation. In 2017, grills reflected a value of around US$ 3200 Mn and is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 5400 Mn by the end of the assessment period. Additionally, the grills sub segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Important Doubts Related to the Foodservice Equipment Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Foodservice Equipment market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Foodservice Equipment market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Foodservice Equipment market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Foodservice Equipment market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Foodservice Equipment market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Foodservice Equipment market

