The impact of the coronavirus on the Household Insecticides Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2028

segmented as follows:

By Purpose

Mosquito & Flies Control Aerosol/Sprays Electric Coils Others

Rat & Rodent Control Aerosol/Sprays Baits

Termite Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Bedbugs & Beetles Control Aerosol/Sprays Others

Others (Lizards, Ants, Cockroaches & Others) Aerosol/Sprays Others



By Composition

Synthetic N,N-Diethyl-meta-Toluamide (DEET) Hydroxyethyl Isobutyl Piperidine Carboxylate (Picaridin) Others

Natural Citronella Oil Geraniol Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Offline Retailers Hypermarket Supermarket Drug Stores Convenience Stores Neighborhood Stores Others



By Packaging (For Spray/Aerosol Market)

Small (50 ML to 200 ML)

Medium (200 ML to 500 ML)

Large (500 ML & Above)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU-5 Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



