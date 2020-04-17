The impact of the coronavirus on the Optical Sorters Market 2020:Key Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2031
COVID-19 Impact on Optical Sorters Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Optical Sorters market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Optical Sorters market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including TOMRA Systems ASA, Buhler AG, Satake Corporation, Key Technology, and Cimbria. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current optical sorters offerings in emerging economies. For instance, in May 2018, Satake Corporation launched FMSR Series optical sorters in Brazil for a wide range of applications. Two models, FMSR03-L (3 chutes) and FMSR02-L (2 chutes) use RGB technology to remove unwanted products, including irregular-shape defects and discoloration from small products such as coffee beans.
Global Optical Sorters Market Segmentation
Global Optical Sorters Market, by Component
- Products
- Services
- Consulting
- Repair and Maintenance
- Training
Global Optical Sorters Market, by Type
- Camera
- Laser
- NIR
- X-ray
- Combined
- Others
Global Optical Sorters Market, by End-use
- Food Processing
- Tobacco Processing
- Waste recycling
- Mining
- Others
Global Optical Sorters Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
