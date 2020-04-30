The impact of the coronavirus on the Research Report and Overview on Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market, 2019-2025

Analysis of the Global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market

Segmentation Analysis of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market in different regions including:

segmented as follows:

By product type

By distribution channel

By region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Starting milk formula

Follow-on milk formula

Toddlers milk formula

Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Online retail

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore

Others

Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

North Africa Algeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia

Rest of Middle East Iraq Jordan Lebanon Yemen



Questions Related to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

