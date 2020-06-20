The Incredible Growth of Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market by Top Key Vendors Like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Harris Corp., The Mariner Group

Situation awareness is the information pertaining to the environment with respect to space and/or time, status, location and potential threats to important assets. The aim of this report is to analyze the present and expected future trends of the SAS market as it is projected that more organizations would opt for the system. The study covers a deep dive analysis of the market potential in all the key industry applications. The report analyzes opportunities in the developed and emerging economies so that companies can strategically make region specific plans.

Some of the key players profiled in the market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc., Harris Corp., The Mariner Group, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Proximex Corporation and Rockwell Collins.

The product market consists of fire & flood alarm systems, human machine interface (HMI), radio frequency identification (RFID), access control, radar, chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) systems, command & control system, sonar, physical security information management (PSIM), and video systems. The fire and flood alarm system is one of the oldest mechanisms in situation awareness and the system is deployed in large volumes across industry verticals. Therefore, fire and flood alarm system has the largest market share in the present market. However, advances in video capturing technology and the clarity of the captured data have increased the deployment of video systems. Additionally, there are several technologies available in the market that can be used for video surveillance. Therefore, it is expected that video systems would grow at the highest rate in the market and outnumber most of the products in terms of revenue.

The industry applications of the market are military/defense, aviation, maritime security, cyber security, automotive, healthcare, construction, civil, homeland security and plant automation management. The military and defense departments have been using the SAS for several decades, as it is critical for their smooth and safe operation; therefore, military and defense has the highest revenue share. It is expected that the healthcare sector would have the highest growth rate, as technological advances in video systems would increase the deployment of these products in the healthcare sector.

