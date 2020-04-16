The Leading Companies Competing in the Industrial Paper Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2023
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
UPM
SCA
Kruger
Stora Enso
Catalyst Paper
Evergreen Packaging
Burgo Group
Nippon Paper
Sappi
Oji Paper
Sun Paper
Chenming Group
Gold East Paper
Ningbo Zhonghua Paper
Shanying International
International Paper
Industrial Paper Breakdown Data by Type
One-sided Coated Paper
Coated Paper Without Fluoresce
Release base paper
Interleaving Paper for PS Plat
Other
Industrial Paper Breakdown Data by Application
Construction Industry
Chemicla Industry
Automtive
Other
Industrial Paper Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Industrial Paper Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The Industrial Paper market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
