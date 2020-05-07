The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2018 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

JOST India has developed LubeTronic 5Points for fifth gear couplings without top plate liners. The company has integrated remote lubricating system in fifth wheel couplings. With the integration of this lubricating system, lubrication intervals can be customized for use in on-site traffic and long distance traffic. This system provides sufficient lubrication for 1 year and comes with electronic fill level control with an LED display. The lubrication system keeps quantity of grease constant, providing consistent lubrication for the fifth wheel coupling plate and the lockjaw. This system is also suitable for hazardous-cargo vehicles.

However, several safety issue related to fifth wheel couplings have restrained growth of the global fifth wheel safety market. The most common issue with fifth wheel couplings is dropping the trailer. People often forget to latch the coupling pin after hooking the trailer to the truck. This results in slipping of trailer from the fifth wheel and fall into the bed of the towing vehicle. To overcome this safety issue, JOSH India has come up with a special feature – double locking system. The construction of the released handle in the fifth wheel couplings allows primary locking against spring tension. In addition to this there is spring actuated latch that holds it in a place after locking. This is likely to further bolster the growth of global automotive fifth wheel couplings market.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

According to Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, RV shipments has been witnessing significant growth since the industry has bounced back from the effects of great recession. RV industry is witnessing high y-o-y growth from past 6 years and is likely to continue its expansion. This is likely to positively influence the growth of automotive fifth wheel coupling market. As fifth wheel couplings can haul heavy loads that tradition hitch setup, demand for fifth wheel couplings is high from recreation vehicle industry.

Due to boom in e-commerce industry, need for heavy commercial vehicles are witnessing high demand as transportation of goods has been increased. Increasing disposable income and ease of purchasing goods at one swipe is likely to fuel growth of ecommerce industry, which will ultimately increase sales of heavy commercial vehicles, resulting in growth of global fifth wheel coupling market.

Overall, the research study on global automotive fifth wheel couplings market delivers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to influence the growth of the global market over the assessment period (2018-2027). Readers can expect complete analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key companies in this market. The insights included in the report will help stakeholders in gaining perspective on the presumptive expansion of global automotive fifth wheel couplings market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market segments are included in the report.

