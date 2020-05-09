The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Baby Diapers Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2017 to 2026

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Baby Diapers market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Baby Diapers market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Baby Diapers market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Baby Diapers market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

This further entails the requirement for gaining consumer attention through innovative strategies. A Japanese baby diaper manufacturer, Genki!, faced similar challenge when the company launched its first pant diapers in 2016. For standing out from the crowd, Genki! worked with the ADK Global Kuala Lumpur for launching the campaign called “WOW Bersama Genki!” in 2017. Post-campaign launch, the company experienced robust sales expansion and increased brand awareness among consumers. Such promotional campaigns by leading as well as niche market player will rub off on future demand for baby diapers worldwide.

Diaper Recycling Efforts of Manufacturers will Regain Consumer Loyalty & Fuel Sales

With growing adoption of disposable baby diapers driven by increasing hectic lifestyle of consumers across the globe, along with adverse effects of these diapers on the environment have led manufacturers to focus on recycling of disposed diapers. Procter & Gamble, a leading manufacturer of baby diapers, is taking efforts for diaper recycling in Amsterdam, by partnering with AEB Amsterdam. This initiative is similar to that being carried out by a P&G subsidiary, Fater, in Italy.

The effort toward recycling disposable diapers is likely to be completely operational by 2018-end, and would cater to production of nearly 10,000 tons of new disposable diapers annually. Local authorities are subsidizing this recycling program of P&G, with an aim of alleviating strain of the diaper industry on the environment. Such recycling efforts by manufacturers will also help them gain consumer attraction coupled with reduction in their environmental footprint. This will further support the demand for disposable baby diapers in the near future.

Important questions pertaining to the Baby Diapers market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Baby Diapers market? What are the prospects of the Baby Diapers market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Baby Diapers market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Baby Diapers market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

