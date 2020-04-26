The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Carbon Fiber Tape Market Analysis Report Analysis 2019-2027

The global Carbon Fiber Tape market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Carbon Fiber Tape market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Carbon Fiber Tape market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Carbon Fiber Tape across various industries.

Zoltek Corporation (US)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Royal TenCate (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibers and Composites (Japan)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

SGL Group (Germany)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Solvay (Belgium)

3M (US)

PRF Composite Materials (UK)

Park Electrochemicals (US)

TCR Composites (US)

Victrex (UK)

Sigmatex (UK)

Rock West Composite (US)

Celanese Corporation (US)

BASF SE (DE)

Cristex (UK)

Eurocarbon (NL)

Siltex (DE)

Hughes Brothers (US)

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Form Type

Prepreg Tape

Dry Tape

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyamide

Bismaleimide

Thermoplastic

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Hot Melt

Solvent Dip

Aerospace

Marine

Pipe & Tank

Sporting Goods

Construction & Infrastructure

Others

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

