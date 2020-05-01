The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for GNSS Chip Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the GNSS Chip market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the GNSS Chip market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the GNSS Chip market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the GNSS Chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current GNSS Chip market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading market players in the GNSS chip market are Qualcomm Incorporated (, United States), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Mediatek Inc. (Taiwan), U-Blox Holdings AG (Switzerland), Intel Corporation (United States), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Broadcom Corporation (United States), Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (United States), Skyworks Solutions Inc. (United States), and Navika Electronics (India) among others.

The global GNSS chip market has been segmented into:

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Type of Devices Smart Phones In-Vehicle Networking Systems Personal Navigational Devices Others

Global GNSS Chip Market, By End-Use Industry Consumer Electronics Agriculture Automotive Defense Marine Industry Others

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Geography North America The U.S. Rest of North America Europe U.K. Russia Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) U.A.E South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



