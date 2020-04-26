The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Market Forecast Report on Lidding Films 2019-2026

A recent market study on the global Lidding Films market reveals that the global Lidding Films market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lidding Films market is discussed in the presented study.

The Lidding Films market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Lidding Films market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Lidding Films market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Market Segmentation

The report includes consumption of lidding films and the revenue generated from sales of lidding films across the globe and key countries. By product type, lidding films market is segmented into dual ovenable, specialty, high barrier, breathable and die-cut lidding films. By material type, lidding films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), polyamide, ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), aluminum and others. By application, lidding films market is segmented into cups, trays, cans & bottles, jars, and others. By end use industry lidding films market is segmented into food industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others (chemicals & fertilizers, etc.).

Global Lidding Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the lidding films market are Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Uflex Ltd, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Winpak Ltd, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Multi-Plastics, Inc., Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc., FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd, Impak Films Pty. Ltd, Flexopack SA, TCL Packaging Ltd.

By Product Type

Dual ovenable

Specialty

High barrier

Breathable

Die-cut

By Material Type

PP

PET

PE

PVC

Polyamide

EVOH

Aluminum

Others

By Application

Cups

Trays

Cans & Bottles

Jars

Others

By End Use Industry

Food

Pharmaceutical

Personal & Cos

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

