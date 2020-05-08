The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Operating Room Equipment Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2017 to 2022

The presented market report on the global Operating Room Equipment market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Operating Room Equipment market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Operating Room Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Operating Room Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Operating Room Equipment market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Operating Room Equipment market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

In March 2019, Getinge AB launched an updated version of its mechanical ventilator – Servo-u 4.0, with personalized lung protection and transpulmonary pressure monitoring functions to simplify complex procedures for clinicians and simultaneously make it safer for patients.

In March 2019, Stryker Corporation completed its acquisitions of OrthoSpace, Ltd, a privately held Israel-based company. According to Stryker, the acquisition will be highly complementary to its existing portfolio and aligns with the company’s focus to invest in sports medicine.

In December 2018, Steris Plc, a leading player in operating room equipment market, announced its targeted reconstructing plan, including the closure of two manufacturing facilities in England and Brazil and other actions. With reduced demand for certain products, the company aims to rationalize select product offerings and consolidate manufacturing of other products.

Other leading players in the operating room equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Movable Imagining System to Contribute Significant Revenue Share

Based on product type, movable imagining system is likely to retain its leading position in the global operating room equipment market, accounting for more than 28% of the revenue share in 2017. Global sales of movable imagining systems crossed a value of US$ 7.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% during 2017-2022. Biomedical systems will continue to be the second highest-selling product in the operating equipment market, representing nearly one-fourth revenue share in 2017.

End use of operating room equipment is anticipated to be the highest in hospitals, accounting for a robust 81.3% revenue share in 2017, and is estimated to cross a whooping US$ 30 billion in 2022. Ambulatory surgical centers, on the other hand, are foreseen to register a relatively high CAGR in the global market of operating room equipment during 2017-2022.

The Fact.MR study on global operating room equipment market provides an in-depth analysis along with exhaustive and actionable insights backed by a two-step research process involving primary and secondary resources. The primary research methodology includes interviews and discussions with experts of operating room equipment industry. In the secondary process, trade journals, press releases, paid resources, company annual reports, and other associated publications relevant to operating room equipment market were studied to gain information and market size data.

Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and all-inclusive forecast of global operating room equipment market for the period from 2017 to 2022.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Operating Room Equipment market segments are included in the report.

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Operating Room Equipment market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Operating Room Equipment market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Operating Room Equipment market

Who are the most prominent players in the Operating Room Equipment market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Operating Room Equipment market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Operating Room Equipment ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

