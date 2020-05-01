The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2026

Analysis of the Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Peptic Ulcer Drugs market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

The Peptic Ulcer Drugs market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Peptic Ulcer Drugs market report evaluates how the Peptic Ulcer Drugs is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Peptic Ulcer Drugs market in different regions including:

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Disease Indication

By Distribution Channels

By Region

This report covers the global peptic ulcer drugs market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, are included to provide clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Based on product type, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPI), potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CAB), antacids, ulcer protective drugs, H2-antagonists, and antibiotics. The PPIs segment is expected to remain the dominant segment in terms of value during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented as gastritis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). GERD segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share contribution, accounting for the maximum share of the overall market by 2022 end; whereas revenue from gastric ulcer segment is projected to expand at highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global market for peptic ulcer drugs.

By region, the market in North America is expected to lead in the global peptic ulcer drugs market. In 2014, North America and Europe collectively accounted for 67% share of overall marker revenue. Asia Pacific market accounted for 22% share in global peptic ulcer drugs market and is expected to gain significant market share over the forecast period, due to increasing recurrence of peptic ulcer disease. The MEA market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period partly due to low accessibility to peptic ulcer drugs in the region.

Key segments covered

Product Type Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers Antacids H2-antagonists Antibiotics Ulcer Protective Drugs

Disease Indication Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Private Clinics Drug Stores Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

MEA GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Key features included in this report

Drivers and restraints of the peptic ulcer drugs market

Pipeline analysis and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of key players

Peptic ulcer drugs market estimates and forecast

Questions Related to the Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Catered to in the Report:

