The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Pulses Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Pulses Market

A recent market research report on the Pulses market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Pulses market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Pulses market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Pulses market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Pulses

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Pulses market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Pulses in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Pulses Market

The presented report dissects the Pulses market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Global Pulses Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global pulses market are B&G Foods, Inc.; LA MILANAISE INC.; Adani Wilmar Limited; Cargill Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; NHC Foods Limited; Ingredion Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Globeways Canada, Inc.; BroadGrain Commodities Inc.; ILTA Grain Inc.; Prime Seeds International Inc. and The Scoular Company.

Opportunities for market participants:

Globally, the pulses market is likely to witness significant growth owing to the mounting consumer inclination towards healthy and nutritious food. The ecological sustainability of pulses is also one of the major factors driving the pulses market owing to the reduced emission of CO2 and reduction in the level of greenhouse gases. As this contributes to a global cause, governments of various countries are encouraging the production of pulses at a global level. Moreover, the growers of pulses are also influenced by the global increase in the demand for pulses, which is expected to rapidly boost the global production of pulses. Furthermore, growth in the health-conscious population is also a major factor contributing to the growth of the pulses market as the demand for cholesterol-free and low-fat food ingredients is increasing. The leading players of the pulses market are trying their best to capitalize on the opportunities available in the market owing to the increasing demand for protein-rich and gluten-free products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth in the demand for pulses as a result of population growth.

On the basis of region, the pulses market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Brief Approach to Research on the Pulses Market:

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report for the pulses market include:

An overview of the pulses market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the pulses market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends of the pulses market.

Detailed value chain analysis of the pulses market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major pulses market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the pulses market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Pulses market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Pulses market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Pulses market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

