The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Releases New Report on the Global Laminated Tubes Market

The report on the global Laminated Tubes market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Laminated Tubes market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Laminated Tubes market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Laminated Tubes market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Laminated Tubes market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Laminated Tubes market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

With features such as enhanced tube design, transparent look and feel, barrier properties, leak-proof nature, and capability for high graphic flexo printing technology, laminated tubes are fast becoming the most preferred packaging type in the cosmetics, oral care, and pharmaceutical industries globally. Consumers prefer visually appealing products along with high protection for the contents. Among the various end use sectors, the oral care industry will witness the highest adoption of laminated tubes in the coming decade. The pharmaceutical industry is also fast catching up in its adoption of laminated tubes as an effective packaging solution that provides extra protection against contaminations besides an improved shelf life.

Rapid growth of skin care and hair care industries will drive global market demand for laminated tubes

Consumer demand for skin care and hair care products such as anti-ageing creams, shampoos, and hair conditioners has skyrocketed in the last few years and FMCG manufacturers especially in the hair care and skin care segment are making a conscious shift towards laminated tube packaging from traditional plastic tube packaging. Besides an appealing look, laminated tubes also provide softness and ease of use. Considering skin care and hair care lotions, creams, etc. need adequate protection from sunlight and UV rays, moisture, and oxygen, this move by manufacturers of skin care and hair care products towards laminated tubes is well justified, as laminated tubes provide adequate barrier protection for the contents, thereby increasing the shelf life of the products.

Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL) is the largely used laminated tube for hair care and skin care products. Aluminium Barrier Laminate (ABL) is also used in some special products. The last few years have witnessed a great deal of innovation in the packaging of hair care and skin care products. For instance, Essel Propack has developed a unique laminated tube called the “Mystik” for packaging its premium hair colour products. The Albea Group in collaboration with L’Oreal has developed an innovative laminated tube for its permanent hair colour product.

Oral Care end use segment to witness 3.6X growth in value over the forecast period

An increasing adoption of laminated tubes in oral care, in the form of packaging for toothpastes and mouth wash gels has catapulted the oral care segment by end use to the top position in terms of market share in the global laminated tubes market. The oral care segment will hold more than 45% market value share throughout the duration of the forecast period, witnessing an impressive rise of 120 basis points in market share in 2027 over 2017. The oral care segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,371.3 Mn by the end of 2027, up from US$ 385.9 Mn by 2017 end, registering a CAGR of 13.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. The oral care segment will create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 985.5 Mn during the period of forecast. The cosmetics and personal care market is surging ahead with superfast growth in the Latin America, APEJ, and MEA regions owing to increasing consumer demand for skin care and hair care products. The cosmetics segment in the Latin America laminated tubes market is estimated to touch a value of US$ 41.6 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2%. While in the APEJ laminated tubes market, the cosmetics segment will reach a market value of US$ 133.1 Mn by the end of 2027, recording a CAGR of 17.4% in terms of value over the forecast period.

