The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Screw Closures Market – Key Opportunities & Development 2028

The global Screw Closures market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Screw Closures market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Screw Closures market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Screw Closures market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Screw Closures market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Screw Closures Market

By Diameter

18 mm – 33 mm

36 mm – 53 mm

63 mm – 100 mm

Above 100 mm

By Material Type

LDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene

Metal

Thermosets

Others (PS, PET etc.)

By End Use

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Neck Finish

400 (1 Thread Turn)

410 ( 1.5 Thread Turn)

415 ( 2 Thread Turn)

425 ( 2 Thread Turn)

Above 430 ( More than 2 Thread Turn)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



To estimate the market size of screw closures in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of screw closures, and their corresponding production capacity has been taken into consideration. As an initialization of the study, the current market size of screw closures was estimated, along with the historical growth in market size of screw closures. This formed the basis of how the screw closures market is expected to shape up in the future. The screw closures market was assessed by a three-pronged approach– by tracking the supply side, downstream industry, and the economic envelope. In addition, it should be noted that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the screw closures market and identify the right opportunities across it.

The screw closures market has also been assessed on the basis of segment-wise Y-o-Y growth rates. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the key trends in the screw closures market. Another key feature of the global screw closures market report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the screw closures market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

In the final section of the global screw closures market report, a detailed competitive dashboard has been provided to give a detailed overview of the key manufacturers of screw closures. It is intended to represent a comparative analysis based on the segment-wide revenues of the manufacturers along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and market presence. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the screw closures marketplace. A list of key participants in the screw closures market, including suppliers and distributors is provided in the screw closures market report.

Each market player encompassed in the Screw Closures market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Screw Closures market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Screw Closures Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Screw Closures market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Screw Closures market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

