Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report Analysis and Market Insights for Highly Profitable Investment Decision

Therapeutic drug monitoring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for personalized medication treatment, advancements in research of pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics of drugs, rising prevalence of complex diseases like cancer (rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin lymphomas), respiratory diseases such as neonatal apnea, pulmonary asthma, embolism and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Rising investments in research and development infrastructure by private players and government will drive the therapeutic drug monitoring market in near future. However, high infrastructure cost and lack of skilled professionals are the restraints of the therapeutic drug monitoring market.

Therapeutic drug monitoring is branch of clinical chemistry and clinical pharmacology. It helps to measure and maintain uniform drug concentration in the patients’ blood stream for better outcome. Therapeutic drug monitoring is part of personalized medicine where measurement of medication concentration in the blood stream is necessary. Therapeutic drug monitoring is basically used in case of very specific drug concentrations requirement.

The key players influencing the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Bühlmann Laboratories AG

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, drug class, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as Equipment and consumables. On the basis of technology, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented in to immunoassays, chromatography-Ms, radioimmunoassays, and others. By drug class, the market is segmented into antibiotic drugs, antiepileptic drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, psychoactive drugs, anti-cancer drugs, and other drugs. On the basis of end user, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is divided into hospital laboratories, private laboratories and other laboratories.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The therapeutic drug monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

