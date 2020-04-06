Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 | 3M, Fujipoly, Graftech International Holdings Inc.

The Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Thermal Interface Pads and Material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Thermal interface pads, tapes, and epoxies offer high thermal conductivity either through interface conductivity or bulk conductivity. Thermal interface pads are conformable and soft, as well as provide high level of conductivity in most of the electronics applications. They offer good handling qualities and can be die-cut to fit into various applications. Thermal interface pads are designed with silicon and non-silicon elastomers. Thermal interface pads and materials address one of the important problems, i.e., heat dissipation, specifically for devices that are low powered. Thermal interface materials can dissipate sizable amount of heat that is generated.

Top Key Players:- 3M, Fujipoly, Graftech International Holdings Inc., Henkel AG, Honeywell International Inc., Laird Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc., The Bergquist Company, The Dow Chemical Company

The thermal interface pads are used extensively in the electronics industry, due to various factors such as high thermal performance, conformability, and easier application. Thermal interface pads and materials enhancing surface topography. Other important properties of thermal interface pads and materials are that they eliminate air gaps to reduce thermal resistance, also they can dampen even low stress vibrations. Further, they are compatible with automated dispensing equipment; and, they possess high conformability to reduce interfacial resistance between the mating surfaces.

The global thermal interface pads and material market is segmented on the basis of type, material type, product, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as thermal grease, phase change material, thermal pads, and others. On the basis of material type the market is segmented as gap pads, and phase change material. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into thyristor, IGBT, Mosfet, power transistors. Based on application the global thermal interface pads and material market is segmented into consumer electronics, telecom equipment, power supply units, and others.

