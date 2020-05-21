Threat Intelligence Security Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Threat Intelligence Security Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, North America leads the threat intelligence security market, whereas Asia-Pacific dominates the threat intelligence security market, which are expected to grow at an exponential rate in the coming years. The high growth in these regions is due to the fact that server message blocks (SMBs) in the regions are directing towards threat intelligence security to protect the consumers against persistent, advanced and complex threats.

Threat intelligence security refers to an organization’s ability of evaluating and understanding information associated with all types of cyber-attacks. Owing to the rising rate of cyber crimes, organizations are progressively spending on their network security that contributed to the growth of the threat intelligence market over the last few years. The threat intelligence security services (TISS) products span a broad range of deliverables including data feeds, journals and publications; while the publications can be purchased by payment (subscription), or are offered for free as a marketing tool to confirm the threat awareness of security services firm and are incorporated into a managed security services arrangement.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global threat intelligence security market are rising government compliance on data security, increasing number of sophisticated threats and cloud adoption across several enterprises. Evolution of next-generation threat intelligence solutions, rapid adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) model and integration of big data analytics with threat intelligence are some of the factors, which are providing ample opportunities for the global threat intelligence security market to grow in the coming years.

