Three Wheeler Market Projected to reach US$ 13.73 Bn by 2027 | Piaggio & C. SpA, Scooters India Ltd, Speego Vehicles

The global three wheeler market accounted for US$ 9.14 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 13.73 Bn by 2027.

Many emerging economies in the APAC region are developing economies and therefore attracting investment from regulatory bodies of these countries to bring enhancement in their technologies. The international automotive manufacturers has a considerable opportunity to expand as well as invest in developing economies. This would eventually propel the growth and adoption of three-wheeler in these economies. Many emerging economies in the APAC region are considered to be developing economies and therefore attracting investment from the regulatory bodies of these countries to bring enhancement in their technologies. The three-wheeler market is witnessing massive growth in the developing countries of this, especially in India. APAC market for three-wheeler includes the market of South Korea, India, China, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. North America and Latin America are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities in the three wheeler market for watersheds, snowmobiles, and touring motorcycles in the coming years. The three wheeler market is expected to find good prospects for aging baby boomers owing to the increased safety requirement. Northern African, ASEAN, and Latin American countries are prominent importers of three wheelers from Asian manufacturers.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: ATUL Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd, J.S. Auto (P) Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Scooters India Ltd, Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited, Terra Motors, TVS Auto, and Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory.

APAC region leads the three wheeler market by region. The massive populations of China and India and the mounting middle-class population in these countries, as well as booming automotive sector scenarios in both countries, are anticipated to have a bright future for the adoption of three-wheeler vehicles. These countries are the hub for various local automakers, which are focusing on the development of a three wheeler vehicle, most commonly known as auto-rickshaw/ tuk-tuk. Furthermore, China is the largest producer of passenger cars across the globe; also, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the primary vehicle manufacturing countries. The continuous economic growth in developed and developing countries such as India and China, coupled with the presence of a high number of manufacturers in countries such as China and Japan, has facilitated the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. APAC is one of the rapidly growing passenger car markets, with Chinese brands accounting for 99% of EV production in the country in 2018. China has already seen massive growth in electric vehicle production as well as sales in the country, and the automaker in the country are concentrating on the manufacturing of EV three wheeler market. Similarly, it has been noted that the adoption rate of e-rickshaw and e- scooters are relatively high as compared to other countries globally.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Three Wheeler market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Three Wheeler market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important type of Three Wheeler covered in this report are:

Passenger Carrier

Goods Carrier

Based on Fuel Type, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Diesel

Petrol

CNG

LPG

Electric

For more clarity on the real potential of the Three Wheeler market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Three Wheeler – Market Landscape

5. Three Wheeler Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Three-Wheeler Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Three-Wheeler Market – By Type

8. Three-Wheeler Market – By Fuel Type

9. Global Three Wheeler Market – Geographic Analysis

10. Global Three Wheeler Market-Industry Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Three Wheeler market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Three Wheeler market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Three Wheeler market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Three Wheeler market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

