Thyristors Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2026 ABB; Siemens; Eurotherm by Schneider Electric; Eaton; Honeywell International Inc

Market Analysis: Global Thyristors Market

Global thyristors market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.68 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of consumer electronics amid increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization globally.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thyristors market are ABB; Siemens; Eurotherm by Schneider Electric; Eaton; Honeywell International Inc; Analog Devices, Inc.; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; SEMIKRON; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Vishay Intertechnology; Littelfuse, Inc.; SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; NXP Semiconductors; Crydom Inc.; Central Semiconductor Corp.; GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.; Taiwan Semiconductor; Diodes Incorporated; Danfoss and Bourns, Inc. among others.

This report studies Global Thyristors Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Thyristors Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Thyristors Market By Product Type (Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor), Power Rating (Below 500MW, 500-999MW, Above 999MW), Application (Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Automotive Electronics), End-Use Sector (Industrial, Civil, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Thyristors Market

Thyristors are semiconductor components installed in various electronic devices, being utilized as a switch or a rectifying diode once the current starts flowing through the device. These components are also utilized as converters wherein they are used to convert direct current into alternate current according to a particular frequency. It is a unidirectional device which operates as a switch till the point the current flows through the device.

Market Drivers:

Rapid transformations in the industrial sector resulting in upgrading the existing infrastructures is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing initiatives proposed by the governments to promote modern compatible components is expected to foster growth of the market

Increasing usage from the developing regions to promote better operating efficiency for meeting the surge in energy demands

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge regarding the optimum usage of these devices hampering their overall adoption is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Requirement of large capital investments for transforming the infrastructure and further advancing the product development is expected to restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Littelfuse, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of IXYS Corporation. This strategic acquisition is set to establish Littelfuse, Inc. as the leader of power semiconductor solutions for a number of applications and industry verticals and will provide them with greater revenue streams as the combined organizations will be able to offer greater solution offerings.

In May 2017, IXYS Corporation announced through their wholly-owned subsidiary “IXYS UK Westcode Ltd. the launch of “5307A distributed gate thyristor”. The device is the highest current rated thyristor designed to handle extreme power ratings and density. The device is capable of applications in power ratings of 10MW or greater. This device will ensure that it can handle the workload of two smaller converters by reducing the cost and complications in power ratings.

Competitive Analysis

Global thyristors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thyristors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

