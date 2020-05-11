Timut Pepper Market – Rapid Growth at Deep Value Price from 2020-2027 Organic farm Nepal, Satya International, Spice Ace, Spice Mountain, Woodland Foods

Timut pepper, also known by names such as timur pepper and Nepalese pepper is a spice derived from plant species Zanthoxylum armatum. It is hot to taste as it is related to szechuan pepper. Timut pepper is one of the essential spices used in household cooking in the Himalayan region as well as parts of India. Besides its culinary uses, timut pepper is also used in the preparation of traditional medicines in the Himalayan region.

Colin Ingr?dients, FINEST FOOD AGE, Natural Resources Industries, Organic farm Nepal, Satya International, Spice Ace, Spice Mountain, Woodland Foods, Others

The trend in the western world of using timut pepper to give condiments and alcoholic drinks an extra kick has aroused significant interest in timut peppers in the West. Timut peppers are also used in the world of perfumery to add a spicy note to colognes and perfumes. The increasing uses of timut peppers and its oil in the perfume industry are expected to augment the demand for timut pepper. Furthermore, the use of timut pepper in making spice blends in various subcontinental cuisines has driven the timut pepper market substantially. The timut pepper industry is a highly unorganized industry as most of the timut pepper is collected from the wild. Commercial harvesting of timut pepper is complicated and entails high overhead costs. The lack of organization and entrepreneurial initiatives in the timut pepper industry is anticipated to restrict the growth of the timut pepper.

The “Global Timut Pepper Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the timut pepper market with detailed market segmentation by applications, distribution channel, and geography. The global timut pepper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading timut pepper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

