Tire derived Fuel Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020
Tire derived Fuel Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Tire derived Fuel by main manufactures and geographic regions.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type
- Shredded Tire
- Whole Tire
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user
- Pulp and Paper Mills
- Cement Manufacturing
- Utility Boiler
- Others
Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Others
Key Takeaways
- More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe
- Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
- The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel
- Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.
- Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel
- Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions
