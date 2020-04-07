Tire derived Fuel Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

Tire derived Fuel Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Tire derived Fuel Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Tire derived Fuel Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Mexico Morocco Others



Key Takeaways

More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

