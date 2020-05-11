Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2020 Industry Top Manufacturers, Trend, Growth, Share, Regional Outlook and Future Forecast 2023

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market studies an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light.

This report focuses on the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of tire pressure monitoring system is in the decreasing trend, from 77.2 USD/Unit in 2011 to 68.1 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of tire pressure monitoring system includes Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS, and the production of Direct TPMS in 2015 is about 70.37%, and the Production of Direct TPMS in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Europe region is the largest supplier of tire pressure monitoring system, with a production market share nearly 34.66 % in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Tire pressure monitoring system, enjoying production market share nearly 23.16 % in 2015.

The worldwide market for Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (Automobile TPMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 6980 million US$ in 2023, from 3610 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Schrader (Sensata), Continental, ZF TRW, Pacific Industrial, Sate Auto Electronic, Huf, Lear, Denso, NIRA Dynamics, ACDelco, Bendix, CUB Elecparts, Orange Electronic, Shenzhen Autotech, Steelmate, Baolong Automotive, Shenzhen Hangshen and Nanjing Top Sun

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

