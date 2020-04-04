Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

manufacturers of tissue paper products in the region. This leads to very low demand for European and American high capacity converting machines.

Slower acceptance of proper hygiene solutions and economical alternatives are the key factors hampering the growth of the global tissue paper converting machines market

In regions such as MEA and Asia Pacific (barring Japan and China), which are assumed as underdeveloped and developing regions respectively, the pace of acknowledgment of appropriate cleanliness arrangements is much slower than that of developed regions. Relating to customer hygiene products, the customers incline towards monetary arrangements when presented with premium products. As tissue paper products are only for single use, the general cost for used tissue papers every year is significantly higher than that of cotton towels and other cloths such as handkerchiefs. Despite the fact that tissue paper is useful to maintain cleanliness, its utilisation is not that effective. In addition, the utilisation of tissue paper makes a vast volume to dump. Several countries in Europe and North America have created appropriate means to recycle used tissue paper and other products of paper and reuse them to deliver fresh tissue paper. However, reuse strategies are not sufficiently developed in the underdeveloped and developing regions such as MEA and Asia Pacific (barring Japan and China). This particular factor hampers the growth of the global tissue paper converting machines market.

Compared to the MEA and APAC, the usage of tissue paper is high in South America and demand in this region is constantly increasing. Brazil is facing deep recession, while the high cost of living in Venezuela has negatively impacted the tissue paper market, which can be controlled only with the interference of the government. Despite the economic issues in the South American region, the Mexico tissue paper market is projected to perform considerably well. These factors have affected the tissue paper products market, along with the tissue paper converting machines market. Similarly in Eastern Europe, the per capita consumption of tissue paper products is slightly lower and the growth rate is hampered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has resulted in new investments by the government and economic recession in the largest Eastern European market of Russia. The tissue paper products and tissue paper converting machines market growth is expected to remain restrained in the Eastern European region as long as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

High demand for toilet rolls in North America and Western Europe to boost the global market for tissue paper converting machines

The toilet roll converting segment was valued at more than US$ 640 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach more than US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2027. In terms of volume, the toilet roll converting segment was pegged at more than 1,500 Units in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period to reach more than 2,700 Units by the end of 2027. The incremental opportunity created by the market segment globally is estimated to be around US$ 435 Mn during the forecast period.

