Tokenization Market 2020: Growth Opportunities, Demand, Size, Share, Innovation, Top Companies (Fiserv, Micro Focus, Symantec, Visa, Dell Technologies, Gemalto, First Data, Thales e-Security, CipherCloud, Futurex plc.)

The Global Tokenization Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Growing rate of payment frauds is the major growth factor of global Tokenization market.

Strict mandates regarding to follow Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) guidelines is driving the overall Tokenization market. Furthermore, growing need to protect the cardholder’s data is also boosting the Tokenization market.

The lack of awareness regarding security tokens among end-users act as a restraining factor for the growth of Tokenization market. However, increasing demand for cloud-based tokenization solutions among SMEs will drive the growth of the market.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global Tokenization market, owing to increasing payment security concerns and strict regulatory compliances.

The cloud based deployment segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, as SMEs are rapidly adopting the cost-effective cloud deployment model.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Fiserv, Micro Focus, Symantec, Visa, Dell Technologies, Gemalto, First Data, Thales e-Security, CipherCloud, Futurex, among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Application, Deployment, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Tokenization providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Tokenization Market Overview

5. Global Tokenization Market by Product Type

6. Global Tokenization Market by Application

7. Global Tokenization Market by Region

8. North America Tokenization Market

9. Europe Tokenization Market

10. Asia Pacific Tokenization Market

11. South America Tokenization Market

12. Middle East & Africa Tokenization Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Tokenization Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

