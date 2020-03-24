Tourism Destination Market Insights Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2023

An Overview of the Global Tourism Destination Market Insights Market

Summary

The ASEAN is an upcoming and diverse holiday destination with a great deal to offer. It is however, not without its challenges. This insight report includes an analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and assesses the risks and opportunities for the ASEAN as a destination market.

Key Highlights

– The avid Chinese traveler market has been useful for many spurring significant inbound growth across multiple destinations within the ASEAN region. Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore feature as the most popular regional destinations for the inbound Chinese source market likely due to ample opportunity for relaxation, shopping, casino related tourism and MICE opportunity within these areas.

– Many a destination such as Vietnam and Singapore currently identify a growth in luxury and upscale hotel developments attracting key players such as Marriott International, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Hyatt. Sports tourism is also developing, largely attributed to golf tourism and appealing to the G-leisure traveler.

– Inbound business travel has grown significantly over the past five years reaching 8.1 million in 2019 compared to 5.8 million in 2014.

– Since the 2015 ASEAN open skies agreement (an agreement based on granting freedom for the air transport market throughout the region regardless of country of origin) has enabled intra-regional travel to become much more accessible across ASEAN destinations.

Scope

– This report is part of GlobalData’s Destination Market Insights Series.

– These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destination market, in this case ASEAN.

