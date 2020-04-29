Tourniquet Systems Market 2020-2025 with Top Manufacturers are Delfi Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Hammarplast Medical AB, VBM Medical Technology GmbH, and Stryker

The Tourniquet Systems Market has flexibility and reliability of the led to an increasing demand for cuffs is driving the growth of the Global Tourniquet Systems market. The transmission of infection due to reusable cuffs can hinder the growth of the Global Tourniquet Systems market. The increasing costs may hinder the growth of Global Tourniquet Systems market during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the Global Tourniquet Systems market is segmented into tourniquet instrument and tourniquet cuffs. Tourniquet cuffs dominated the Global Tourniquet Systems market owing to their growing applications in orthopedics, trauma, and emergency settings.

On the basis of end user, the Global Tourniquet Systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory setting, and non-institutional use. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the Global Tourniquet Systems market. Tourniquet systems are being used extensively as an essential tool for the management of life‐threatening external hemorrhage caused due to lower limb injury.

North America dominated the Global Tourniquet Systems market. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to factors, such as presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, large target population, and high adoption of technologically advanced systems.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Delfi Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Hammarplast Medical AB, VBM Medical Technology GmbH, Stryker, and Rudolf Riester GmbH

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer,

• Component Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

