Trade Finance Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Trade Finance market will register a 3.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9920510 million by 2025, from $ 8747780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Trade Finance business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Trade Finance Includes:

BNP Paribas

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Bank of China

China Exim Bank

ICBC

Citigroup Inc

Standard Chartered

JPMorgan Chase & Co

MUFG

Mizuho Financial Group

ANZ

Japan Exim Bank

EBRD

Credit Agricole

Riyad Bank

HSBC

Afreximbank

Saudi British Bank

Commerzbank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Export-Import Bank of India

AlAhli Bank

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Guarantees

Letters of Credit

Documentary Collection

Supply Chain Financing

Factoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Machinery

Energy

Food and Consumer Industry

Transport

Chemical Industry

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

