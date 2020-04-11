Trade Management Market Share, Size, Leading Key Players and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global trade management market size is projected to reach US$ 1,067 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Trade management solutions include computer software and related services, which assist an organization in optimizing business processes and automating different processes of customs, regulatory compliance, global logistics and trade financing. These solutions digitally implement a trade sequence that includes discovering a set-up, determining allocation size, and planning as well as monitoring the entry and exits of the trade. They help in minimizing costs, maximizing profits, reducing the risk for suppliers and buyers, and offering control and transparency of payments, orders and shipments. Consequently, trade management solutions are utilized across different industry verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and aerospace and defense.

Global Trade Management Market Trends:

Trade management solutions aid in reducing manual and back-office operations, owing to which their adoption is increasing across the globe. Moreover, the rising public and private investments in numerous logistics infrastructural projects for import and export management are strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of technologically advanced solutions, which help in improving supply chain agility, minimizing operational time and reducing distribution costs, is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization, in confluence with rapid industrialization, acts as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors that are projected to escalate the demand for trade management solutions in the upcoming years include the implementation of favorable government policies that promote international trade activities and extensive research and development (R&D) by leading vendors operating in the industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Solutions

2. Services

Market Breakup by Functionality:

1. Trade Function

2. Trade Compliance

3. Trade Finance

4. Trade Consulting

5. Others

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

1. Cloud-based

2. On-premises

Market Breakup by Enterprise Size:

1. Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2. Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector:

1. Retail and Consumer Goods

2. Transportation and Logistics

3. Aerospace and Defense

4. Healthcare

5. Manufacturing

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

