Traditional Wound Management Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Traditional Wound Management market reveals that the global Traditional Wound Management market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Traditional Wound Management market is discussed in the presented study.

The Traditional Wound Management market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Traditional Wound Management market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Traditional Wound Management market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Traditional Wound Management market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Traditional Wound Management market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Traditional Wound Management Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Traditional Wound Management market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Traditional Wound Management market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Traditional Wound Management market

The presented report segregates the Traditional Wound Management market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Traditional Wound Management market.

Segmentation of the Traditional Wound Management market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Traditional Wound Management market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Traditional Wound Management market report.

drivers and trends

Growth of the global traditional wound management market is primarily driven by increasing incidence of diabetic ulcers, an increasing geriatric population, sustainable demand for first aid and versatility of products, higher procurement by hospitals, and limited reimbursement for advanced wound management products. However, decreasing popularity of traditional wound management products due to adoption of alternative therapies such as advanced wound care, negative pressure wound therapy, and active wound management is likely to slow down the growth of the global traditional wound management market over the forecast period.

A growing disposable income per capita, joint efforts by supply chain executives to increase efficiency, and rising governmental support in developed economies is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global traditional wound management market.

Market projections by geography

The global traditional wound management market is segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market in 2016 and is estimated to account for 48.3% revenue share by the end of 2016. The North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, to reach a market value of US$ 1,792.4 Mn by 2026. North America is expected to be the most lucrative market with an attractiveness index of 2.4. Despite the availability of more convenient and advanced wound healing products, a majority of healthcare professionals in North America opt for the use of traditional wound management products due to cost-effectiveness and availability of clear reimbursement policies for these products in countries such as the U.S.

The APEJ market is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global traditional wound management market, registering a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period to reach a market value of US$ 1,144.1 Mn by 2026. Revenue from the traditional wound management market in the APEJ region is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR due to increase in elderly population in countries in the region especially China. Further, decrease in prices of cotton as a raw material for traditional wound management products in countries such as India and China is expected to boost the growth rate of the APEJ traditional wound management market. The Japan traditional wound management market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% in terms of value over the forecast period. Revenue from the MEA traditional wound management market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% over 2016–2026, to reach US$ 360.9 Mn by 2026.

Top companies dominating the market

Lenzing AG, Smith and Nephew Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Mölnlycke Health Care, Medline Industries, Inc., DUKAL Corporation, and BSN Medical are some of the leading players operating in the global traditional wound management market.

