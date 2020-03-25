Traffic Signal Recognition Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

An exclusive Traffic Signal Recognition Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of traffic signal recognition market with detailed market segmentation by detection technology, vehicle type, and geography. The global traffic signal recognition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading traffic signal recognition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key traffic signal recognition companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Continental Ag, Daimler Ag, Denso Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision Gmbh, Mobileye Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Volkswagen, Zf Friedrichshafen

The traffic signal recognition market is poised to grow over the years, owing to the fact that, the automotive manufacturers are increasingly partnering with electronic manufacturers to develop advanced technologies. With an objective to reduce road accidents occurring from human errors, the automotive manufactures are increasingly stressing on the integration of the technology onto mid segment vehicles. This factor is also acting as a key propellant for traffic signal recognition market.

The automotive industry has emerged as one of the key procurer of advanced electronics. The electronic manufacturers are focusing heavily on the developing robust technologies for automotive sector. The traffic signal recognition technology is among the latest technologies developed by various electronics manufacturers. Increasing emphasize towards the development of robust advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is resulting in growth of traffic signal recognition market.

The report analyzes factors affecting traffic signal recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the traffic signal recognition market in these regions.

