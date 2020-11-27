Transdermal Patch Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Transdermal Patch analysis, which studies the Transdermal Patch industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Transdermal Patch Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Transdermal Patch by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Transdermal Patch.

According to this study, over the next five years the Transdermal Patch market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7628.3 million by 2025, from $ 6598.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Transdermal Patch business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Transdermal Patch Includes:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

UCB Pharma

Mylan

Novartis

Grünenthal

Teva Pharmaceutical

IBSA Group

Nitto Denko

Mundipharma

Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

Endo International

Luye Pharma Group

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Chattem

Bayer

Pfizer

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Methyl Salicylate-Based Patch

Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

Lidocaine Patch

Diclofenac Patch

Nicotine Transdermal Patch

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Rx Channel

OTC Channel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

